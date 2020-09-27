Bengals vs. Eagles Ends in Another Tie, and Fans Can't Handle It

In 2008, a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals ended in a 13-13 tie, officially revealing to quarterback Donovan McNabb that NFL games can end without a winner. 12 years later, the two teams tied once again. Neither rookie Joe Burrow nor veteran Carson Wentz could lead their respective teams to a win due to constant errors and sloppy plays. With the tie, the Bengals dropped to 0-3-2 against the Eagles in their past five games.

With the news of the tie, the fans responded with several jokes and genuine surprise. Several expressed the opinion that the two organizations should be ashamed due to the sloppy game and that there "was no excuse" for a tie. Others said that this series between the two teams is a joke and that they have fun watching the games. Of course, the Eagles fans just expressed surprise that their favorite team couldn't defeat a team that finished 2-14 in 2019.