Bengals vs. Eagles Ends in Another Tie, and Fans Can't Handle It
In 2008, a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals ended in a 13-13 tie, officially revealing to quarterback Donovan McNabb that NFL games can end without a winner. 12 years later, the two teams tied once again. Neither rookie Joe Burrow nor veteran Carson Wentz could lead their respective teams to a win due to constant errors and sloppy plays. With the tie, the Bengals dropped to 0-3-2 against the Eagles in their past five games.
With the news of the tie, the fans responded with several jokes and genuine surprise. Several expressed the opinion that the two organizations should be ashamed due to the sloppy game and that there "was no excuse" for a tie. Others said that this series between the two teams is a joke and that they have fun watching the games. Of course, the Eagles fans just expressed surprise that their favorite team couldn't defeat a team that finished 2-14 in 2019.
Eagles fans….
Is a tie with the Bengals as bad as a loss?
Lines are open.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 27, 2020
I waisted 3 hours and 52 minutes of my life to watch the Eagles and bengals game end in a tie! I’m disgusted right now— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 27, 2020
Did the Eagles play for a tie against an 0-2 Bengals team, coming off a 2-14 season, and starting a rookie QB?— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 27, 2020
The #Eagles and #Bengals tie. Again. pic.twitter.com/v09gLN9RIX— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles tie the Cincinnati Bengals and move ahead of the Giants in the NFC East with a 0-2-1 record.— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 27, 2020
Eagles just tie (??) the Bengals and the bartender has the gall to hand me this pen to sign my check?!? pic.twitter.com/Ao3dW96Gb3— Timmer (@twhite_02) September 27, 2020
YES!!!!! You gotta play for the win. You've been on the side of a tie against the Bengals, what do you think B West?— Matt (@GeraltOfPhilly) September 27, 2020
Doug Pederson just quit on this game. #Eagles— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 27, 2020
Are you telling me a grown man game ended in a tie?? @Bengals @Eagles @NFL that’s brutalllll— Mason Allen (@masonallen161) September 27, 2020
Can’t believe Bengals were just okay with settling for a tie. Didn’t even try, absolutely nothing.— Megan (@megannslusher) September 27, 2020
WOW.. the Eagles and Bengals gave up and played for the tie. pic.twitter.com/r54PFLrGF0— MissPoo (@misspoo4ever) September 27, 2020
Did you really wanna see anymore of whatever that was?— Spring Blur (@Springblur) September 27, 2020
Lmao the bengals and Eagles r both so bad , that they couldn’t score even a field goal in OT💀💀💀— Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) September 27, 2020
So, Eagles fans see Nick Foles make a comback win against the Falcons, while Carson Wentz can even beat the Bengals. Wow pic.twitter.com/zOoD3riotK— Yessirskiii (@Ja_Bake) September 27, 2020
Because it is 2020.— Langhorne Mayor (@YourCarGuyStan) September 27, 2020
I wonder if anyone bet on a Bengals-Eagles tie, what are the odds? #EaglesvsBengals pic.twitter.com/3JFEHZT9oI— be_any1 🌊🌊 (@DevineOperator) September 27, 2020