Bengals Player Shades Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant After Throwing up on Detroit Lions Field During Game

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman got sick during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, and Eminem might be the person to blame for it. It was reported by the Bengals fan site Cincy Jungle that Carman was throwing up on the field before walking to the medical tent. The Bengals announced that Jackson was dealing with an “illness” and his return to the game is “questionable.” On Twitter, Jackson told his followers not to eat at Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit, which likely means that the restaurant owned by Eminem was the culprit.

Mom’s Spaghetti opened at the end of September. And as mentioned by the Metro Times, the restaurant includes spaghetti, spaghetti with meatballs, spaghetti with veggie meatballs, and spaghetti sandwiches. And the name refers to a lyric in Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which says, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” In 2017, Eminem opened Mom’s Spaghetti as a pop-up shop at the Detroit music venue the Shelter while promoting the release of his album, the Revival.

Would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.. 😅 — 🖤 (@Jackthejiant) October 18, 2021

Carman, 21, was drafted by the Bengals in the second round earlier this year from Clemson. He has started three games for the Bengals so far this season and helped the team get a 4-2 record. Carman played college football at Clemson where he won a national championship in 2018. In his final season at Clemson, Carman was named to the All-ACC Second Team. Carman is one of the many reasons why the Bengals have been able to turn things around this season. They have already matched their win total from last year and are just one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead. On Sunday, the Bengals took down the Lions 34-11, and they know they can play better.

“We don’t have these record expectations,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after the game, per ESPN. “It’s just about how our team is moving along and progressing. And that is all I care about.” The Bengals are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They are also looking to win their first playoff game since 1990. The last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl was in 1988.