Ben Roethlisberger Throws at Training Camp, and Steelers Fans Are Fired Up
Monday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers fired up the fanbase by tweeting out a short video. The clip showed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger rolling out to his right and throwing a pass at Heinz Field. The camera angle didn't show the reception by one of Big Ben's teammates, but the fans didn't care. They simply expressed excitement about the return of the two-time Super Bowl champion.
With COVID-19 forcing teams to hold training camps without fans in attendance, this clip served as the first sign that Roethlisberger has recovered from an elbow injury that ended his 2019 season prematurely. The veteran had previously teased his return by cutting his hair and his beard, but the Steelers provided video evidence. The throw prompted hundreds of comments from excited fans as they proclaimed that Roethlisberger is about to lead the Steelers to a seventh Lombardi Trophy.
I'm not crying YOU'RE CRYING
@KarlKayfabe @Mr_Grossi Look at that ZIP!
August 3, 2020
Ben looks great!!! Comeback szn
August 3, 2020
who caught his 1st official pass back at Heinz?
The rest of the AFC North right now pic.twitter.com/ns9xnjDseo
Could we just start Pittsburgh Steelers football today! It's so exciting to see my guy Big Ben out there practicing & throwing a football. #Steelers
August 3, 2020
This is how you start week. I'm so emotional right now.
The year of mobile Ben! pic.twitter.com/kxPZyyXQXH
Those damn onions. pic.twitter.com/NK3KfuZZQ6
