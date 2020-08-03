Ben Roethlisberger Throws at Training Camp, and Steelers Fans Are Fired Up

Monday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers fired up the fanbase by tweeting out a short video. The clip showed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger rolling out to his right and throwing a pass at Heinz Field. The camera angle didn't show the reception by one of Big Ben's teammates, but the fans didn't care. They simply expressed excitement about the return of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

With COVID-19 forcing teams to hold training camps without fans in attendance, this clip served as the first sign that Roethlisberger has recovered from an elbow injury that ended his 2019 season prematurely. The veteran had previously teased his return by cutting his hair and his beard, but the Steelers provided video evidence. The throw prompted hundreds of comments from excited fans as they proclaimed that Roethlisberger is about to lead the Steelers to a seventh Lombardi Trophy.