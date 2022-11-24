Bebe Rexha Halftime Show Has Viewers Dizzy and Annoyed

Bebe Rexha is one of the top musical acts in the world, so it makes sense to have her perform at the halftime show during the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day. But fans had a hard time following her show due to the cameras continuing to spin around. Some fans were dizzy after watching the show while others were annoyed that the cameras wouldn't stay in one place.

Rexha, 33, is known for her top 10 hits "Me, Myself, & I," "Meant to be" and "I'm good." She has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and has won a Billboard Music Award for "Meant to Be," a song that features the country music duo Florida Georgia Line.

In an interview with Telegrafi.com, Rexha opened up about mentioning mental health in her songs. " I just want, you know, people and kids around the world to not feel alone and to know that they are strong and they can overcome anything that they put their mind to. And, I just wanted to write songs that, you know, made people feel like they were not alone and, you know, and can listen to my songs and know that I'm there for them." Here's a look at fans reacting to Rexha's halftime performance.