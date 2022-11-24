Bebe Rexha Halftime Show Has Viewers Dizzy and Annoyed

By Brian Jones

Bebe Rexha is one of the top musical acts in the world, so it makes sense to have her perform at the halftime show during the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day. But fans had a hard time following her show due to the cameras continuing to spin around. Some fans were dizzy after watching the show while others were annoyed that the cameras wouldn't stay in one place. 

Rexha, 33, is known for her top 10 hits "Me, Myself, & I," "Meant to be" and "I'm good." She has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and has won a Billboard Music Award for "Meant to Be," a song that features the country music duo Florida Georgia Line

In an interview with Telegrafi.com, Rexha opened up about mentioning mental health in her songs. " I just want, you know, people and kids around the world to not feel alone and to know that they are strong and they can overcome anything that they put their mind to. And, I just wanted to write songs that, you know, made people feel like they were not alone and, you know, and can listen to my songs and know that I'm there for them." Here's a look at fans reacting to Rexha's halftime performance.

Around and Around

One person responded: "I seriously thought that when the camera was slowing down they were going to go in the reverse direction."

Vertigo

One person said: "Man.. I was like 'are they even in the stadium? Where are they?' – I came in when they where all dancing with the green lasers going off etc. It was trippy on TV bro. Way diff experience than I imagine it was live."

Making Viewers Sick

One viewer asked: "Are you sure it wasn't Bebe's outfit? Or WTF choreography?"

A Little Angry

One person countered: "Whoever asked for your opinion needs to never make decisions again."

Very Dizzy

A fan wrote: "I came straight to Twitter about 2 mins into her performance. Already knew someone would fire at her."

All Over the Place

One Twitter user said: "The first minute of the Bebe Rexha halftime show was difficult on the eyes. The rest if it was fine though."

Good Point

And this fan wrote: "I was starting to get a headache, then, why was the backup dancers wearing a skin shirt with ABS, why not make them work out or get real guys with real abs to do those easy step routines lol."

