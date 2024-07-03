Bebe Rexha Says She 'Could Bring Down a BIG Chunk of This Industry' Amid 'Frustrated' Rant

"Meant to Be" singer Bebe Rexha says she has been silenced "and punished by this industry."

Bebe Rexha recently took to social media to deliver a "frustrated" rant about how she "could bring down a BIG chunk" of the entertainment "industry." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the "Meant To Be" singer shared some raw thoughts and emotions with her followers, lamenting some of the things she's experienced over the course of her career.

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED," she wrote in a Tuesday post. "I've been so quiet for the longest time. I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I've been [silenced] and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."

After Rexha's post, many of her fans tweeted back to her, with one asking what has been stopping her from "speaking." The singer replied, "THEY PUNISH YOU." In response to another fan, Rexha stated that she hs "no budget" for marketing and is "FED UP."

Rexha later added, "This is not just coming from a place of anger. It's sadness. I'm sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I've felt hopeless for the longest time. I've been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."

After some time, Rexha passed to express gratitude for her fans, writing, "Honestly you all have given me the strength."

In a follow-up post, she added, "Thank you to everyone checking up on me. I'm working through these issues and fighting for what I deserve. Many news outlets have asked for an interview. If you want to write about me please support my new music. Thank you again. Love you."

Rexha is currently overseas in Europe for a couple of scheduled performances. Her newest single, "I'm the Drama," is now available to stream at all major music services.