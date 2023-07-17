Baseball Hall of Famer Apologizes for Antisemitic Comment

Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for the comments he made toward late Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul. Bench attended a news conference on Saturday to honor Paul and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo as all three were inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, was represented by his daughter, Jennie Paul, and near the end of the news conference, baseball legend Pete Rose talked about how Gabe Paul signed him to a contract for $400 a month after he got out of high school. Jennie Paul responded by saying, "That cheap, never mind."

Bench responded, "He was Jewish," which led to some laughter from the audience. On Sunday, Bench issued a statement saying the comment was "insensitive" and that he apologized to Jennie Paul. "I recognize my comment was insensitive," Bench said, per ESPN. "I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves. Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe's achievement."

.@JohnnyBench_5 Disgusting comment. Why did you feel it was necessary to speak ill about the Jewish people. Why? pic.twitter.com/NeQM4vJlTJ — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) July 16, 2023

When asked about the comment, Jennie Paul told reporters that she didn't hear Bench say it. "Johnny came up and said, 'Were you offended?' and I said, 'For what?' I didn't even hear him say that," she said. "I suppose if I would've heard him say that, I would've said something, but I didn't even hear him say that."

Gabe Paul, who died at the age of 88, was the general manager of the Reds from 1952-1960. During his time in Cincinnati, Paul acquired several legendary players, including Frarn Robinson and Tony Perez. Paul also was responsible for the Reds of Black and Latin American Players. After his time in Cincinnati came to an end, Paul was a general manager for the Houston Colt .45s (now the Houston Astros), Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees, where he won a World Series with the team in 1977.

Bench, 75, spent his entire career with the Reds (1967-1983). The legendary catcher was named to the All-Star team 14 times, won the NL MVP award twice and led the Reds to two World Series titles.