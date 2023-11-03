Baseball Fan Sues Atlanta Braves and Jorge Soler for 2021 World Series Incident

The Atlanta Braves and MLB player Jorge Soler are being sued by a fan who suffered injuries to her face after being hit by a baseball during the 2021 World Series, according to PEOPLE. Mayra Morris was at Trusit Park for Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 29, 2021, when Soler allegedly threw a baseball into the stands during a game beak, hitting Norris in the face.

The incident led to severe damage to the Norris' eye socket and left her with "serious and excruciating injuries," according to the woman and her husband's claim in the complaint filed in Cobb County Superior Cout on Oct. 25. The filing also claims that Norris suffered broken bones in her eye socket and accuses Soler and the Braves of "dangerous and reckless" behavior.

"This was not a situation where a player is throwing a souvenir ball to a fan or visitor to the game," Norris' attorney Susan Shaw told the Washington Post. "This is a situation where he threw overhand with extreme force and speed." Shaw also said that "there was no time" for her client "to react" to the ball coming towards her. "If they're going to throw a ball into the stands, that's fine," she added, "but they need to do so with some reasonable standard of care."

After Norris was hit with the Ball, Braves security reportedly documented the inside in a team medical office, according to the lawsuit. Doctors at a local hospital diagnosed Norris with multiple face fractures the following day, and she underwent surgery three weeks after the incident. Norris said her medical treatment in two years has cost roughly $60,000.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series, and Soler was named World Series MVP. After the 2021 season, Soler joined the Miami Marlins and has been with the team for the last two seasons. Soler is coming off a productive 203 season, recording 36 home runs with 75 RBIS and an OPS of .853.

"I would say the Soler that we saw last year was probably the guy that we envisioned, but then he got hurt," then-Marlins general manager Kim Ng said this past summer, per the Miami Herald. "The Soler that we've seen this year is definitely different and a big tribute to the hitting staff really helping on that end. He's been tremendous."