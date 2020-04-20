'The Last Dance': Social Media Goes Wild Over ESPN Introducing Barack Obama as 'Former Chicago Resident'
The Last Dance finally made its way to television screens on Sunday night, and fans loved seeing Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The first two episodes of the ESPN docuseries aired, and it featured the NBA legend during his earlier years with the team. A number of notable people were interviewed for The Last Dance, including former President Barack Obama. One of the things that stood out was when Obama appeared on the docuseries, he was introduced as "former Chicago resident." Social media were surprised to see that, but according to director Jason Hehir, how Obama was introduced was no accident.
"That is a Michael thing," Hehir told The Athletic (per CBS Sports) of how Obama became involved in the documentary. "Barack Obama is not the kind of guy that I can find his number and text him. Michael had a connection. But I was pretty adamant that we don't have people in here who don't have an organic connection to the story. I think the temptation is because Michael was super famous, let's get as many super famous people in here as possible. There were conflicting philosophies amongst all the (production) partners of what makes a good documentary and what makes a documentary sizzle. I'm a filmmaker first and I just want to tell the story of this team as if they were not super famous. Who were the human beings who make up this team and how did they become famous and how did they handle that fame?"
Another former U.S. President, Bill Clinton was also featured on The Last Dance, and he was introduced as "former Arkansas resident." He was talking about when Scottie Pippen was playing college basketball at Central Arkansas, so like Obama with Jordan, Clinton wasn't president at the time. Regardless of the reason, fans had some fun with the move on Twitter.
