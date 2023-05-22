'Ball in the Family' Season 7 Won't Be on Facebook — If It Ever Happens

If Ball in the Family returns for a seventh season, it will be on another streaming platform or network. It was announced in April that Meta is canceling its Facebook Watch original shows, which include series such as Red Table Talk, Simone vs. Herself and Ball in the Family which is a reality series about the Ball family. The move comes as Meta is focusing on creating more virtual reality experiences in the Meta Horizon Worlds as well as the company cutting 10,000 jobs.

Ball in the Family premiered in 2017, and the sixth and final season aired in 2020. The show takes a closer look into the lives of the Ball family which, consists of pro basketball players Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMello Ball. Ball in the Family also includes the parents, Tina, and LaVar Ball who is the owner of Big Baller Brand and the founder of the Junior Basketball Association which closed in 2019.

On the next ep... Don't miss Sunday's new episode of Ball In The Family, only on Facebook Watch. Posted by Ball In The Family on Monday, December 14, 2020

It's possible Ball in the Family could return on another network as LaVar mentioned reviving it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2021. The show received mostly positive reviews from critics and it won a Webby Award in 2018 for People's Voice Winner in Film & Video: Reality.

While LaVar contemplates the future of Ball in the Family, he continues to stay busy with multiple projects. Big Baller Brand was founded by LaVar and Alan Foster in 2016, and it's a company that designs and manufactures clothing and shoes. LaVar's Junior Basketball Association was founded in 2017 and was a league for high school and junior college players to immediately play professionally. It only lasted one season, though it never officially folded.

Lonzo, the oldest of the Ball children, was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. He made the All-Rookie Second Team in 2018 and has played for multiple teams in his career, including the New Orleans Pelicans and currently the Chicago Bulls. LiAngelo went undrafted in 2018 and played in Lithuania, the G League and his father's JBA where he won a championship. He currently plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the G League. LaMelo was selected No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2020 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2021. Last year, LaMelo was named to the All-Star team and finished the year averaging 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.