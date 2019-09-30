Bagel Guy Chris Morgan Pulls out of Celebrity Fight With ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond

Chris Morgan, who is also known as the Bagel Guy, won’t be fighting any celebrities anytime soon. This past weekend, Morgan went to Twitter to announce he’s pulling off the fight between him and actor Dustin Diamond who is known for his role as Screech on the TV series Saved By the Bell.

“I fooled you all! I ain’t coming to the fight,” Morgan said.

Morgan went on to say the best way not to get hit is to not be there. In the video, Morgan did not explain why he’s not fighting Diamond but TMZ mentioned that Morgan is much smaller than Diamond and he alluded to not being able to win.

Fans started to light up Morgan’s Twitter post with comments. One person said, “The money you would make Chris is worth it. Everyone would cheer you over Screech.” Another person said, “I’m glad you skipped. I think that fight would be way to SHORT!” And another fan went off on Morgan by saying, “Disgrace that you let your elderly parents and family show up and drive all the way from NY. Not cool. You had many fans that came to see you and let them down. Not sure why you would be so unprofessional after all the promotion and hype we gave you.”

Originally, Morgan was supposed to face former baseball star Lenny Dykstra, but he pulled out of the fight due to pending litigation he’s dealing with. Dykstra made the announcement on The Howard Stern Show and said, “Unfortunately, the fight will not happen.” Dykstra’s attorney said he pulled out of the fight to focus on his upcoming trial concerning a malpractice suit. The former Phillies outfielder filed a $15 million lawsuit against L.A. County and a few deputies claiming he was beaten while in jail in 2012.

The fight between Morgan and Dykstra was something both were looking forward to.

“He’s one of the best in the world but he’s got 15 years over me,” Morgan, 45, said via the New York Post. “No offense but I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’m faster. Let everyone have your opinions. Just wait for it because I have the confidence and I know what I’m capable of.” He’s got the reach but I’ve got the stance. I’ve got the power. I don’t think you need to question it any further.”

Diamond, 42, was on Saved By the Bell from 1989-1993. He then went on to star in Saved by the Bell: The New Class from 1994-2000. He is not slated to be in the Saved by the Bell reboot which will air on the NBC streaming service Peacock next year.