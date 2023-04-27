Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young Sends Message to Janet Jackson Amid Concert Mishap

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 119-117 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the team's first-round playoff series to force a Game 6 in Atlanta. This means that the Janet Jackson concert that was scheduled for Thursday at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday. Social media took aim at the city for double-booking the arena. And when Young, who hit the game-winning shot in Game 5 on Tuesday, sent a message to Jackson on Twitter.

"Sorry not sorry to this legend," Young wrote before asking Jackson if she can attend the game on Thursday. Jackson is currently in Atlanta as she performed at State Farm Arena on Wednesday. This happened last year with the New Orleans Pelicans as their playoff game was scheduled the same day as a concert at the Smoothie King Center. And like Jackson, the concert, which was a No Limit Reunion show, was pushed back.

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

Jackson fans who have tickets for Thursday's show may not have a problem attending on Friday. However, the city is going to be backed up with traffic because Friday is the same day as the Taylor Swift concert, which is taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta city officials are advising fans to get to Atlanta early on Friday to avoid transportation issues.

"A lot of folks will come down early. That's great for restaurants. Folks will bring the families down and that will be good for places like the College Football Hall of Fame, World of Coke, Aquarium and the Center for Civil and Human Rights," William Pate, president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Fox 5 News in Atlanta.

Young scored 38 points in the win against the Celtics on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has been with the Hawks since being traded to the team in 2018 and has emerged as one of the top point guards in the league. In his five NBA seasons, Young has made the All-Star team twice and was selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2022. He played college basketball at Oklahoma and became the only player in NCAA history to lead the country in both points and assists in a single season.