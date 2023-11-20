Atlanta Falcons to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With Massive Concert

The Atlanta Falcons are having a big concert to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. The team recently announced it will host a legendary lineup of artists for the event. Jermaine Dupri, CeeLo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy and Quavo are scheduled to be on stage as the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate this milestone and invite fans and the entire Atlanta community to join us," Tameka Rish, senior vice president of fan and associate experience at AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. "The hip-hop community and the Atlanta Falcons have forged a close relationship since the early nineties, influenced by the drafting of Deion Sanders. Artists such as Jermaine Dupri, Andre 3000, Big Boi, Ludacris and T.I. rose to prominence during the era of Michael Vick's top-selling number 7 jersey across all sports.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the @AtlantaFalcons will host a legendary lineup at the 11.26 game vs. the Saints.



Jermaine Dupri, CeeLo, Big Boi, Ludacris, T.I., Jeezy, Quavo Huncho & more are scheduled to perform.



Over 60 #Atlanta artists are expected to attend pic.twitter.com/gU0imeabEN — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) November 14, 2023

"This is a relationship that has not only endured but flourished, reflecting Atlanta's continued significance in the hip-hop world. Our ongoing collaboration with artists like Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Pastor Troy and the broader hip-hop community remains a top priority, as it embodies our profound dedication to the culture of Atlanta and our commitment to unity." The event is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. local time, and the Falcons will honor 60 Atlanta artists such as Bow Wow, Da Brat, Rich Homie Quan, DJ Drams, Pastor Troy, Roscoe Dsh, Bubba Sparkxxx and Dallas Austin.

For over 30 years, Dupri has been producing hits for So So Def Records. Green has won five Grammys and rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop group Goodie Mob. Ludacris got his start as a DJ at an Atlanta radio station and has made six top-10 hits. Big Boi makes up one-half of the rap group Outkast and has won six Grammys with André 3000. T.I. has produced seven top-10 hits and won three Grammys. Jeezy has earned four Grammy nominations and has produced hits such as "Soul Survivor," "Put On" and "Go Getta." Quavo is the co-founder of the hip-hop group Migos which has produced four top-10 songs.