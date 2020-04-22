Atlanta Braves Star Freddie Freeman's Cat Killed in Hit and Run Incident

✖

Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman and his family are upset as they lost their beloved pet cat Monday night. On Instagram, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, announced their cat, Benji, died in a hit and run incident. Benji was struck by a car, and Chelsea said the person who hit Benji didn't check on him. When they found Benji, it was too late.

"Our baby Benji went to cat heaven last night," Chelsea wrote. "He was the best cat you could ever ask for, he was more like a dog or even a person. He would run and greet us at the front door, chase baseballs and jump on the trampoline with Charlie... he and Charlie were best friends and he was a cherished child to us for the last 6 years. He was struck by a car who didn't even stop to check on him... we found him too late. Our hearts are broken. It’s extremely difficult to imagine life without Benji... I know Freddie’s mom and Grandma are loving on him in heaven but God does this hurt We love you so much Benji."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Marie Freeman (@chelseafreeman5) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT

Once Chelsea shared the news on Instagram, a number of friends and fans showed their love and support for the Freeman family. The Atlanta Braves responded: "We love you, Freeman family. Benji was the best!" It's clear Benji was a big part of the Braves family, and he's going to be missed by many.

Freddie Freeman is hoping things can turn around for him quickly. After a very strong 2019 regular season, he struggled in the National League Divisional Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. He batted .200 with one home run and one RBI, which led to the Braves falling to the Cardinals in five games.

"Unfortunately it’s been a rough 4 weeks for me. So hopefully it’s all leading into a wonderful Game 5," he said to David O'Brien of The Athletic during the series. That’s all I can think about right now, stay positive and get ready for Game 5 and get that big hit when they need me...I have no problems, just not hitting."

Regardless, Freeman is one of the top players in all of baseball. The 30-year old first baseman is a four-time All-Star, he was named to the All-MLB Second team last year and he won the Silver Slugger Award.