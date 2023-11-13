Rapper Lil Frank Accused of Killing Pregnant Woman in Hit-and-Run Crash

Milwaukee-based rapper Lil Frank, real name Frank Mosley, is facing three felony charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman. The 20-year-old musician has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, among other charges, after Erin Mogensen, 32, was killed when a reckless driver struck her in a stolen vehicle and then ran away on foot.

The incident occurred near 100th and Capitol Drive on Thursday, Nov. 2 after someone called 911 to report that their BMW had been stolen, according to a criminal complaint, per WTMJ-TV. After a Wauwatosa police officer saw the BMW without plates along Capitol Drive and turned on his lights, the driver of the BMW sped away. The officer initially gave chase, but ultimately decided to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons. However, the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into another car, killing the driver. The officer later drove by the scene of the crash.

Surveillance video nearby showed the BMW, confirmed to be the stolen vehicle, run a red light and crash into a Toyota driven by Mogensen. The video then shows the driver of the BMW get out and run away, jumping a fence in the process. Police recovered data from the BMW's airbag control module, which showed the car was traveling 111 mph in a 35-mph zone three seconds before the crash, slowing to 61 mph at the point of impact, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Mogensen, who was seven weeks pregnant, was killed in the crash.

Mosley was connected to the crime after officers recovered a Walmart receipt inside the car dated Oct. 29. Surveillance images from the Walmart showed the vehicle arriving in the lot that day. It was driven by a man with a tattoo of a clock on one of his hands. When officers visited the address of where the BMW was stolen, they encountered Mosley, who had a tattoo of a clock on his hand. Officers also discovered a grill in the home's backyard that had burnt clothing and paperwork about a BMW. Inside the home, they found a key fob for a BMW that operated the doors and hatch of the car involved in the crash.

Mosley told police he had the car for about a week before the crash, though he claimed someone stole the vehicle from him before the date of the crash. He denied being the man seen driving the car in the Walmart surveillance images. Mosley was ultimately arrested. He is charged with first-degree Reckless Homicide Felony B, first-degree Reckless Homicide-Unborn Child Felony B, and Hit and Run-Involve Death.

In a statement, Mogensen's husband said he believed his pregnant wife was driving to the grocery store when the crash happened. He shared, "yesterday was our four-year anniversary. I saw her that morning. I was working night shifts. So, I said goodbye to her and she kissed me goodnight at 8 a.m. And that's the last time I saw her."