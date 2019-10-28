Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes to ‘Sports Illustrated’ Reporter Stephanie Apstein

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has issued an apology to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein. This letter, which was sent on Saturday, was paired with a retraction of a statement that alleged Apstein had attempted to fabricate a story where there wasn’t one. The Astros also fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday.

“On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, October 21st,” Crane wrote in the statement. “We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism. We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”

In Apstein’s original story published last Monday, she reported that Taubman taunted a group of female reporters during the team’s ALCS celebration on Oct. 19. He reportedly yelled, “Thank God we got Osuna!” referring to closer Roberto Osuna, who the team acquired while he was suspended 75 games for violating the domestic-violence policy.

“I’m so f—ing glad we got Osuna!” Taubman yelled at the reporters, which included one wearing a domestic-violence awareness bracelet. In response to this outburst, another Astros staffer reportedly apologized to the reporters.

Following the story being published, the Astros issued a statement that called Apstein’s story “misleading and completely irresponsible.” However, MLB investigators flew to Houston to interview witnesses from the media as well as the team. During this investigation, both the league and the Astros discovered that Taubman’s comments were indeed directed at one or more reporters in attendance.

“Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident,” the Astros said in a statement Thursday. “Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments, were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly, we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”

Osuna was arrested on domestic violence charges while playing for the Blue Jays back in May 2018. The charges were ultimately dropped after the alleged victim, the mother of his 3-year-old son, refused to testify against him, but Major League Baseball suspended Osuna for 75 games for violating its domestic-violence policy. The equivalent of a restraining order was also filed against Osuna. Houston later brought the closer to town before his suspension ending to bolster the roster.

