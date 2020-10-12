Astros' Dusty Baker Sparks Confusion With Unique Mask-Wearing Method

✖

The MLB playoffs are in full swing, and the Houston Astros are taking part in a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans are paying considerable attention to the Texas-based franchise due to past cheating scandals, as well as manager Dusty Baker. The man tasked with leading the Astros back to the World Series has sparked comments with the way he wears his facemask.

Videos and photos surfaced on Twitter during the American League Championship Series that showed Baker technically wearing a mask. He had the loops around his ears, but the fabric only covered his nose. His mouth and chin were completely uncovered. According to some Twitter users, this was not the only time that Baker has worn his mask in this unique way.

Does this look like a man... with a plan? pic.twitter.com/KaxfMXxEh7 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 12, 2020

"Dusty Baker wearing a mask is every old man sitting on a park bench in NYC," one person commented. Others agreed and said that the way Baker wears his mask is hilarious. Others, however, expressed the opinion that the manager was only covering his nose due to drinking from a bottle of water or spitting. These comments led to some Twitter users jumping in and saying that Baker routinely only covers his nose.

Interestingly enough, Baker sparked comments with a different style of mask-wearing on Tuesday. He pulled the cloth down to cover his mouth and chin, which drew attention to a different issue. Baker had his mask on upside down, so the MLB logo was under his nose and facing the wrong direction.

COVID-19 has forced coaches and managers around multiple leagues to wear masks prior to and during important games. As a result, several have showcased their inability to properly wear masks for more than seconds at a time. NFL games are the perfect example given that many coaches have to pull the masks off to yell commands to their players.

Some coaches tried to avoid fully wearing masks during the early portions of the NFL season, but the NFL did not approve. The league sent out a memo to all 32 teams and said that coaches and organizations alike would receive fines if they did not follow the guidelines. The league then followed through with the threat and fined several coaches, including Jon Gruden, $100,000. The teams also received $250,000 fines.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs but also by state and local governments," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said. "The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staff and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times."