Arizona Cardinals Player to Miss a Month Due to Nearly 'Deadly' Cooking Accident

An Arizona Cardinals player will miss at least the first month of the season due to a freak cooking accident. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton suffered second-degree burns while cooking at home. According to NFL.com, the accident involved a fryer, and Hamilton was hospitalized after burning himself with cooking oil. The Cardinals placed Hamilton on the non-football injury list, which requires him to miss the first four games of the season.

Hamilton shared the news on Twitter, saying that he had an accident that "could've ended up deadly for me and my family." He also wrote that his feet suffered second-degree burns and that it was a "freak accident." This news comes as Hamilton won the starting cornerback position at training camp.

Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could've ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries pic.twitter.com/8SXhJjzZbW — Antonio Hamilton (@UnitedSt8Of_Ham) September 1, 2022

"It's disappointing for him," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said when asked about Hamilton, per Cardinals reporters Bo Brack. "He had earned a starting role." Hamilton, 29, originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was with the team for two seasons before signing with the New York Giants in 2018. Hamilton was with the Giants for two seasons and then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. After one season in Kansas City, Hamilton signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 but was released before the season began. He signed with the Cardinals shortly after being released by the Buccaneers and finished the year with 38 tackles, and four passes defended.

"He plays with that hunger and short-term memory," Kingsbury said last month, per the Cardinals' official website. "He's not afraid to take risks, set on things, and make plays. He's physical and tough-nosed. He can play special teams, too, but we fell in love with him last year; the competitive spirit he came in here with has just improved."

"I've put in the work," Hamilton said last month. "I'm not necessarily going out there to compete against anybody or take someone's job. That's not what I do. That's not my mindset." Hamilton played college football at South Carolina State. In his 33 games at the school, Hamilton posted 73 tackles, one sack, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions and nine passes defended.