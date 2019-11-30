Arizona Cardinals DB Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season for Betting on NFL Games

Josh Shaw won’t be playing in any NFL games until at least 2021. On Friday, the NFL announced Shaw, a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, has been suspended at least for the entire 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this year. He is currently on injured reserve as he suffered a shoulder injury before the 2019 season began. Shaw is eligible to file an appeal, but will have to do it within three days per ESPN.

“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances.” league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media shared more information on Twitter. In the first tweet, Rapoport wrote, “Shaw went to a Vegas casino this fall with buddies from HS. He’s on IR & hasn’t been around the team since preseason. Shaw placed sports bets for the 1st time based on misinterpreted understanding of the Supreme Court ruling.”

In a second tweet, Rapoport added how Shaw flew to New York immediately when he was told to meet with the NFL. He cooperated with the NFL fully and he said it was an honest mistake.

If the suspension stands, Shaw would be the first player to be suspended for gambling in more than 35 years. The last player to be penalized was former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter who owed as much as $700,000 in gambling debts in 1982. He is currently serving 10 years in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars to pay off gambling debts. He’s set to be released next year.

Shaw was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round back in 2015. He spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers before joining the Cardinals this year. He is also known for an incident in 2014 when he sprained his ankle after jumping from a second-story apartment to save his 7-year old nephew who was struggling in a pool while attending USC. However, Shaw later admitted to lying about the incident and he was suspended indefinitely.