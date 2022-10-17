Antonio Dennard, Former NFL Cornerback, Dead at 32

Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback who last played for the Green Bay Packers died early Sunday morning in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. He was 32 years old. Dennard was involved in a shooting outside a restaurant in the area and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place at a bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, according to WFMZ. Dennard's death has been ruled a homicide, and police are currently investigating, according to TMZ Sports.

"Antonio D. Dennard, a 32-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 3:15 am on October 16, 2022, at Reading Health Medical Center after being admitted to the Emergency Department for a gunshot wound to the torso," a police statement read, per the Daily Mail. "In coordination with Muhlenberg Township Police Department and Berks County Detectives, the Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation into the cause and manner of death. The shooting incident was reported to have happened at 2545 N. 5th Street Hwy at the establishment known as Legends Bar & Restaurant, around the time of the call placed to the Berks County 911 Center at 02:25 am on October 16, 2022."

Dennard began his NFL career in 2012 when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers but never played in a regular season game during his career. In 2015, Dennard joined the Arena Football League and played for the Arizona Rattlers.

People on social media paid tribute to Dennard. "I'll remember everything you taught me, what a great mentor, friend, & coach," one Twitter user wrote. "You inspired so many around you "LU BOYS 4 LIFE" Antonio Dennard."

Another person wrote: "That's crazy Antonio Dennard was killed when I was following football like crazy, I definitely remember him vividly. That's crazy rip." While Dennard, who was from Chicago, was playing at Langston, He recorded eight interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his 35 games with the school.