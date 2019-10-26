Antonio Brown’s Latest Instagram Post Features a Massive Shiny Gold Necklace

Antonio Brown may not have a spot on an NFL roster at the moment, but he is letting everyone know that business is still, in fact, boomin’. At least, his jewelry is putting this point on full display. In a recent Instagram post, Brown showed himself at what appeared to be a basketball game. Although he did not describe the setting. Regardless of location, what drew the attention was the massive, diamond-encrusted necklace and a shiny pendant.

Interestingly enough, this is not a new piece of jewelry for Brown. This necklace is actually the piece that he wears frequently, as evidenced by his social media profiles. Whether he is out for a family day, traveling the world, or hanging out on a boat in Miami, Brown generally has this piece around his neck.

Granted, this could be considered a bold choice considering that Brown actually spent $200,000 on the gold and diamond-encrusted piece.

View this post on Instagram 🍿 A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

In July 2018, Brown had Gabriel the Jeweler, who has done many pieces for NFL stars, craft this massive piece as a birthday present to himself. Gabriel actually detailed the piece in an Instagram post of his own, revealing that the necklace includes more than a kilo of gold and 100 carats of diamonds. The edges of the necklace are adorned with the names of his fiancee and his children.

The middle of the necklace, however, shows the outline of Brown in what has become his logo. This figure is the receiver standing with one arm outstretched and holding a football. Generally, this logo includes the word “Boomin’” underneath to show that business is boomin’, but the pendant just shows the outline of Brown.

As it turns out, this is not the only pendant that Gabriel the Jeweler has done for Brown. Back in July 2019, he also crafted a piece that featured a massive bee wearing a number 84 jersey. The purpose was to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali, as well as himself. To truly set this piece apart from anything else, the wings on the bee were given the ability to flap so that they could capture any light source and showcase their brilliance. All in, this custom item cost Brown an estimated $250,000.

Even without a current job, Brown is showing that he is still a very wealthy man that can afford these custom-made pieces of jewelry.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL