Watch Antonio Brown Show Love to Tom Brady After Touchdown Throw

Antonio Brown played in his first game as a member of the New England Patriots last Sunday and was able to put together a strong performance, recording four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. And with it being Brown’s first TD in New England, it was one of the notable moments in a recent highlight video the team released on Twitter. At the 2:10 mark, the video shows Brady throwing the touchdown pass to Brown. After the player, a mic’d up Brown gives Brady a hug and he says, “I love you baby. Great throw.” Brown showed Brady more love when both were at the bench.

The touchdown Brown scored was significant because he was able to make NFL history. With the TD reception by Brown on Sunday, he became the first player in league history to catch a TD pass from Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and he caught 78 TD passes from Roethlisberger.

“That’s what we needed, boys.” Sunday’s sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/HOc63t185a — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2019

The Patriots were able to beat the Miami Dolphins last Sunday 43-0 and that might be the only good thing to happen to Brown all year. Before the game against the Dolphins, Brown was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit. Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor says the star receiver assaulted her three times, but she never filed a police report. She met with the NFL on Monday and the next step is for the league to interview Brown.

Along with that, there was another woman who said Brown acted inappropriately with her when she was painting his home back in 2017.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Then there’s the doctor who is suing Brown for unpaid fees. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention is the doctor saying that Brown farted in front of him multiple times while trying to measure his body fat.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Dr. Victor Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

So it’s safe to say Brown has had a year to remember.