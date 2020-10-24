Antonio Brown Signs With Buccaneers, and Fans Are Going Off

Friday night, news surfaced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were signing wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year contract. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star will join Tom Brady in Florida after a contentious summer with the team formerly known as the Oakland Raiders and one game with the New England Patriots. Of course, Brown is currently serving an eight-game suspension for violations of the league's personal conduct policy. He won't be eligible to suit up until Week 9's game against the New Orleans Saints. When NFL fans heard that Brown is returning to the NFL, they reacted in multiple ways. Some predicted that he would "screw everything up" and only spend a brief time with the team before being released. Others, however, said that Brown is the final piece in the Super Bowl puzzle. There was a third group that didn't comment on Brown's chances of sticking with the Buccaneers. They decided to talk about his previous "retirements" from the NFL.

Ima be 100% real if Antonio Brown signs with the bucs They going to be my new favorite Florida team lol ima sell out — Skeet (@SkunkPocket) October 24, 2020 I never would've thought that Bucs would sign Antonio Brown. He better not mess up this opportunity. — Mj (@Mj78420099) October 24, 2020 Brown has many fans that support him no matter which team he joins. They purchased Pittsburgh Steelers during his time with the AFC North team and then they doubled down when he briefly joined the then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. Now, these fans will purchase Brown's Buccaneers jersey.

I give it 3 weeks at most before he's released. Breaking: Bucs, WR Antonio Brown agree to one-year deal — Tim (@tiverson24) October 24, 2020 Antonio brown to the bucs?? Lmao good luck tampa bay dealing with that shit show. — Stephen_W (@CaroneBrigade89) October 24, 2020 There were several doubters on social media in the wake of Brown joining the Buccaneers. These Twitter users immediately began making predictions about the wide receiver's tenure in Florida. Some said that he would be gone within one week while others gave him nearly a month. The comments continued as people tried to figure out exactly what would bring about the end of Brown's time with the team.

I don't expect Antonio Brown to make a huge impact early, though we'll see him work in to a larger role as the season progresses, a great signing by the Bucs and can prove lethal come playoff time! — Joshua Gonzalez (@JoshuaGonzalezV) October 24, 2020 No team in the NFC is stopping Tom Brady, Ronald Jones/Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. If that defense can continue to play like they have been, the @Buccaneers will most certainly be in the Super Bowl. #SuperBowl #Brady #GOAT — Vitacco3 (@vitaccoIII) October 24, 2020 Super Bowl LV or bust? Twitter users expressed considerable optimism about the Buccaneers following the news that Brown will join the team. They said that there is no stopping this offense given the number of playmakers surrounding Brady. Many expressed the opinion that there isn't a single defense in the NFL that can slow down this team.

Congrats to #JackAss of the Year! Way to sell your soul @BruceArians - you used to have standards - but I guess @TomBrady convinced you #Win at all costs - @AB84 I hope you & the @Buccaneers #SUCKhttps://t.co/JbRvPd0DLw — Sports X Radio (@sportsxradio) October 24, 2020 Oh, to have the recording of the conversation where Tom Brady demanded Antonio Brown be added to the Bucs' roster. — Steve Fox (@stevejfox) October 24, 2020 Who is in charge of the Buccaneers? Some people say that Brady is the de facto general manager considering that he pushed for Brown to join the team. Head coach Bruce Arians had previously said that the team was not interested in the receiver due to him not being a fit with the locker room. However, the Buccaneers still signed Brown and sparked comments from Twitter users.

Antonio Brown after reading on Twitter he’s getting another locker room to destroy:

pic.twitter.com/1kGOSyxTEy — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) October 23, 2020 Antonio Brown suiting up to play his annual game with Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/gtRfImVQk6 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) October 23, 2020 How long will Brown last with the Buccaneers? There were several different theories on social media. Some expressed the opinion that the receiver would help the team reach Super Bowl LV while others thought his tenure would come to an end much sooner. These Twitter users said that Brown will last only one game before being cut.

I'm pretty sure Arians told TB12 "Look...we gon sign ya boy. But he better not be on no BS." Meanwhile here come AB... pic.twitter.com/faICcJOpBh — DjQ1🎛🔊 (@DjQueOne) October 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/8hsrv3RNRY — Daniel (@daniel42231031) October 23, 2020 With Brown joining the Buccaneers, there were countless comments about how he would "destroy the team" from within, as well as how Arians previously stated that he wasn't a fit with the locker room. Brown released a statement expressing his desire to be a good teammate, but the Twitter users didn't necessarily believe him. They used his past stop in Las Vegas as a reason for their doubt.