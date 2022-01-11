Antonio Brown Shows Some Regret Over Shirtless Exit From Buccaneers-Jets Game

Antonio Brown showed some regret for his shirtless exit during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game over a week ago. The former Buccaneers wide receiver was seen in Los Angeles with Kanye West, heading to Craig’s for something to eat, with Brown talking to paparazzi about the incident.

“It probably wasn’t necessary or professional,” Brown said, per TMZ Sports. Shortly after Brown left the game, the Buccaneers cut him and will head to the playoffs a little shorthanded at wide receiver. It was reported that Brown left the game when he refused to go into the game due to an ankle injury. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reportedly told Brown that he can leave if he won’t play, which then led to the dramatic exit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A few days later, Brown accused the Buccaneers of covering up his injury. “Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach [Bruce Arians] to play injured,” he said through his attorney Sean Burstyn last week. “Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it all for my team.”

Arians said he and Brown “had a conversation and he left the field” which became very public. “It was very hard,” Arians said, per NFL.com. “I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, gets some. It’s very hard because I do care about him.” Brown also called out Tom Brady in a Twitter rant, questioning his friendship with him. Before Brown’s comments, Brady talked about how much love he has for Brown.

“We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team,” Brady said Sunday, per ESPN. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

The question now is what’s next for Brown? He signed with the Buccaneers last year and helped the team win the Super Bowl. But due to his antics with previous teams, it’s hard to see him with another team anytime soon unless he can show he won’t cause any issues on or off the field.