Antonio Brown Seeks Whopping $61 Million From Patriots and Raiders After Release

Last Sunday, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown posted on social media about the NFLPA holding owners accountable as he attempted to recoup roughly $40 million in lost money. This stemmed from his release from both the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders in a span of two weeks. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed on Sunday morning, the $40 million is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Brown is actually attempting to take home $61 million from multiple teams.

Per Schefter’s report, Brown actually made history on Sunday when he became the first NFL player to possibly file nine grievances and appeals against the NFL in the same time period. These cover the amount of money that Brown believes he is owed for 2019, as well as 2020.

The financial aspects cover eight grievances and appeals, and the ninth is based on termination pay. Although Brown could ultimately appeal another decision if the NFL chooses to suspend him based on the ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Fine appeals with Oakland Raiders – $215,000

Salary guarantees with Oakland Raiders – $29 million

Signing bonus with Oakland Raiders – $1 million

Oakland Raiders’ unpaid week one salary – $860,000

New England Patriots‘ salary guarantee – $1 million

New England Patriots signing bonus – $9 million

New England Patriots’ unpaid week three salary – $64,000

New England Patriots’ option year in 2020: $20 million

For context, the fines from the Oakland Raiders were based upon multiple incidents. Brown was originally fined $54k by the team for missing walkthroughs and practice sessions. However, he was later fined $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team. Judging by Schefter’s reports, Brown is not disputing the absences at practice sessions, but he is trying to avoid paying the fines stemming from his reported altercation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock.

In terms of the other money Brown is seeking from the Raiders, the $1 million signing bonus was based on 85 percent attendance at workouts, which he failed to meet, and the $29 million in guarantees was voided based on conduct detrimental to the team. The Raiders front office viewed the posts on social media and the alleged altercation with Mayock as an apt example.

Finally, there is the week one salary totaling $860,000. Brown did not earn this money due to the Raiders releasing him the Saturday prior to their first game of the season. Brown believes that he is owed this money, but the team will likely make an argument that he forfeited this salary when he demanded his release early Saturday morning.

For the Patriots, on the other hand, the amount of money owed to Brown will be based on what language was built into his contract and how conduct affects the guarantees. New England opted to release Brown prior to week three’s game against the Jets, which was reportedly based upon his alleged texts to one of his accusers. Will his Friday release void the money he would have made as a member of the roster on the following Sunday? That will have to be determined by the NFLPA.

Additionally, there could have been an argument made by the team that the withheld information about pending allegations negated the signing bonus, but a recent report revealed that Brown suiting up in week two actually made it more likely that the Patriots pay him the $9 million.

That being said, Brown’s attempt to get the $20 million based upon a 2020 option in his contract seems destined to fail. This money would have only been made available to him if the Patriots had exercised the option year in his one-year deal, bringing him back for another season. This decision would have been based upon Brown producing on the field and fitting in with the locker room.

As a receiver with six 100-reception seasons to his name, Brown believes that his production would have justified the option year, but this will be impossible to determine after only one game in a Patriots uniform. The team could possibly argue against paying the $20 million by simply saying that they would not have exercised the option year on Brown’s deal.

With nine grievances and appeals to his name, Brown is on tap for a legal battle with the NFL and his two former teams. The timeline is yet to be determined, but this situation has the possibility of becoming ugly before it is resolved.