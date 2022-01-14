Antonio Brown Responds to Rumor of Him Being With OnlyFans Model Before Buccaneers vs. Jets Game

Antonio Brown is setting the record straight on the rumor of him being with an OnlyFans model before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New York Jets earlier this month. The former Bucs wide receiver recently did a sitdown interview with Fashion Nova and was asked “What’s the craziest rumor you have heard about yourself?”

“Yeah, I heard something like some OnlyFans girl said, like, she got down with me, Brown replied, per TMZ Sports. “I’m just saying, like, that was crazy.” The name of the OnlyFans model in question is Ava Louise who allegedly had sex with Brown in his hotel room the night before the game. Louise said that Brown snuck her into the Bucs hotel room in New Jersey and the two had sex. Louise also claims that Brown asked her to film it.

Louise said she didn’t spend the night and went public with the story because she thinks that that played a role in Brown leaving the game the following day and being cut by the team. In the interview, Brown didn’t mention Louise or the name of the model. However, he is looking to play in the NFL again despite all the issues he has encountered over the years. Shortly after the dramatic exit during the Jets game, Brown released a lengthy statement about the ordeal.

“I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it,” Brown said, per ESPN. “He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, ‘Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”

Brown continued: “I know we were losing to the Jets and that was frustrating for all of us. But I could not make football plays on that ankle,” he said. “Yes, I walked off the field. But there’s a major difference between launching from the line and taking hits, compared to jogging off the field with a rush of emotions going through your mind. I am reflecting on my reaction, but there was a trigger. The trigger was someone telling me that I’m not allowed to feel pain.”