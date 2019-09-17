Antonio Brown Reportedly Farted in Doctor’s Face Multiple Times

The Antonio Brown saga continues to grow stranger by the day as more voices list their interactions with the veteran wide receiver. Less than 24 hours after Brown finished his first game with the New England Patriots, a second individual alleged sexual misconduct by Brown, and now a doctor has been named in a different suit.

According to the New York Post, Dr. Victor Prisk has filed a suit against Brown in Pennsylvania, claiming that the receiver owes him $11,500 in unpaid fees. Prisk had tested Brown’s body fat percentage at Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness back in August 2018 and was very unhappy with the interactions. For example, Brown showed up to the consultation three hours late and then proceeded to fart in Dr. Prisk’s face multiple times while laughing about the amount of fiber he had eaten.

“It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

This whole interaction was captured on camera by one of Brown’s colleagues. In a video acquired by TMZ, Brown loudly passed gas while the doctor was testing his body fat and was seen laughing.

Between the farts and the unpaid fees, Prisk was frustrated with the NFL receiver. The pair reportedly had an oral agreement for $500 per session, but Brown kept changing the subject each time that Prisk mentioned payment.

“He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while,” Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill.”

This is not the first time that Brown has been sued for unpaid fees. Back in early August, news was released that a personal trainer, Sean Pena, was suing the wide receiver for $7,194.81 for “unpaid therapy and training services; agreed-upon reimbursement for hotels, airfare, rental car, and [miscellaneous fees], in addition to late penalties disclosed on the accepted invoice.”

Additionally, Brown is also being accused of not paying a chef that catered his Pro Bowl party back in February 2019. In this case, the receiver allegedly owes chef Stefano Tedeschi $38,521.20.

“I did not want to file a lawsuit,” Tedeschi told Robert Klemko of the MMQB. “You’re a chef suing a celebrity—that doesn’t look good on me. Other people are going to doubt me now because of this. I tried every olive branch. I offered to come down and cook for him for free in South Florida after I get paid. Nothing.”

Whether it’s farting in a doctor’s face or failing to pay multiple clients, Brown’s history is littered with bizarre incidents. Klemko captured as many as he could in the piece for Sports Illustrated, but even his history of Brown is likely incomplete.