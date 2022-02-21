Antonio Brown Blasts Tom Brady, Buccaneers After Posting MRI of Injured Ankle

Antonio Brown continues to go after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nearly two months after leaving in the middle of the Buccaneers game, the troubled wide receiver went to social media to post an MRI of his injured ankle and go after the team in a big tirade. Brown called out the Buccaneers for getting injured while blaming Brady for not getting enough receptions.

“They tried to hurt me intentionally. Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt,” Brown wrote in his Instagram story. “Tom [Brady] said he would throw it if I came to play hurt, I came. He didn’t throw it, imagine being hurt, having to play through this and being lied (to) too. Coach said if I couldn’t run on this, get the f— out of there.” Brown ended the tirade with “F— all you. MF. Still (can’t) caint stop me [NFL].”

In January, Brown left in the middle of the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. He was upset that he was being forced to play despite having an injured ankle. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a member of the team. Brown was officially cut from the Buccaneers nearly one week after the deal.

“At no point in time during that game did he ever ask the trainer or a doctor about his ankle,” Arians told reporters at the time, per Sports Illustrated. “That’s the normal protocol – you go through protocols during games. I was never notified of it. So, obviously, that was the disturbing thing when we were looking for him to go back into the game. He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted.

“We got that calmed down, the players took care of that. It started again on the sideline. We called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, and he refused to go into the game. That’s when I looked back and saw him basically wave off the coach. I then went back and approached him about what was going on. ‘I ain’t playing.’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I ain’t getting the ball.’ That’s when I said, ‘You’re done. Get the ‘eff’ out of here.’ That’s the end of it.”