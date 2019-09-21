Antonio Brown Posts About His ‘Journey’ on Instagram After Patriots Release

Since Antonio Brown‘s release from a second team in a matter of two weeks, agent Drew Rosenhaus has been on a mission to find a new opportunity for his client. He released a statement on Twitter saying Brown was perfectly healthy and wants to play for another NFL team in the near future. However, this statement was met with considerable criticism as multiple people said that those around Brown should help him fix his behavior instead of enabling him on a daily basis.

As a fitting example of these concerns, Brown posted a photo on Instagram with a very fascinating caption. He was shown sitting on the hood of a Rolls Royce with a private jet in the background.

The 31-year-old receiver also included, “The Journey” alongside hashtags, “I know I’m special” and “why they playing” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram The Journey #Iknowimspecial #Whytheyplaying A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

Since his release, Brown has been posting non-stop on social media, much to the chagrin of those watching this saga unfold. Some of the tweets and photos have simply been “thank you” messages to the Patriots for the opportunity while others were used in an effort to paint him as the victim.

One example was a photo of the late Nipsey Hussle, along with a quote: “Sometimes people try to destroy you precisely because they recognize your power; Not because they don’t see it, but because they see it and they don’t want it to exist.”

View this post on Instagram Call God A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 20, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

This quote, along with previous posts about those trying to “hold him down,” have been sending a very specific message. It appears that Brown genuinely believes that he is the victim in his release from the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots.

Granted, this could also simply be a strategy for social media. With Brown, everything is on the table.

At only 31 years old, Brown clearly wants his NFL career to continue, but which team will give him an opportunity? Both Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints have shut down any possibility of signing him, but there are plenty of other teams still in play. Interestingly enough, Brown tried to get proactive about his roster status, messaging an account that he thought belonged to Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. Although the proof of this message has since been deleted.

For now, he doesn’t have a job, but Brown believes that his journey will still continue. He believes he is special and that others recognize this fact and give him an opportunity to continue his career.