Antonio Brown Offers to Catch Passes From Colin Kaepernick at Private Workout

Antonio Brown and Colin Kaepernick are looking to get back in the NFL. Both are out of the league for different reasons, but Brown thinks Saturday is the best opportunity for both players to return to playing football. When Brown learned about Kaepernick’s private workout in Atlanta on Saturday, he went to Twitter to offer his services to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to catch passes during quarterback drills. Kaepernick will have the workout at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters and he will need receivers to catch passes during quarterback drills.

No Kap you need a catcher in the A Saturday @Kaepernick7 #BabiesGottoEat pic.twitter.com/ZmrXIfb1pn — AB (@AB84) November 15, 2019

Brown’s tweet led to a number of interesting comments on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Translation: I’m extra upset tonight that Carmelo Anthony got signed before me and I would like to join Mr. Kapernick at his workout Sunday so I can get looked at by NFL scouts too. Let’s have a catch Kap!”

“Now THIS would be a media event I’d love to watch!” And another Twitter user wrote, “AB, just show up dude. Who is gonna say no?” another added.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in three years due to him protesting during the national anthem throughout the entire 2016 season. It has led to filling grievance against the NFL for collusion, which was settled out of court. The NFL has decided to host a private workout to show and there will be at last 11 teams in attendance. However, all 32 teams will have access to the workout as it will be filmed.

Once Kaepernick learned the news about the workout, he wrote on Twitter, “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

As for Brown, the last time he played was back in Week Two of this season as a member of the New England Patriots. He was cut from the team the following week due to his sexual assault allegations. Brown recently met with the NFL for eight hours and denied the allegations against him. He wants to sign with a team this year, but it’s been reported he will likely have to wait until next year to make his return to the league.