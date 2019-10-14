Antonio Brown Looking to Get Off-Field Issues Solved Quickly for NFL Return

Antonio Brown wants to return to the NFL as soon as possible, he just has to do one big thing first. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is looking to get his off-field issues resolved so he can get back to playing football. Brown, who was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit last month, wants to get the issues cleared up in the next few weeks so he can sign with an NFL team before the season comes to an end.

The sexual assault lawsuit was filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, while he was a member of the Patriots. Brown just signed with New England when he found out the news, but he still played in the team’s Week Two against the Miami Dolphins where he recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. However, Brown was cut from the team the following week due to his sexual misconduct allegation by an unnamed woman. When Brown heard the news of that, he allegedly sent the woman “intimidating” text messages.

Once Brown was cut from the Patriots, he said he was done playing in the NFL. But shortly after that, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus said that the All-Pro wide receiver wants to play in the league again and there are teams with interest in him.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems Podcast. “I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

If there is one team Brown would like to play for, it would be the Patriots since he claims the team still owes him money.

“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” Brown said. “They’ve still got to pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

Brown recently filed grievances against the Patriots and Raiders. He’s seeking $40 million from both clubs and he’ll likely hear a decision next spring. But for now, Brown is currently in Florida training and waiting for any NFL team to call.