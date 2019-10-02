Antonio Brown Has Not Talked to NFL Investigators According to Report

Antonio Brown might be waiting a long time to find out about his future in the league. According to Yahoo Sports, Brown has yet to talk to NFL investigators about the sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The is no reason as to why Brown has yet to talk to investigators but the report states the NFL’s probe will remain opened until Brown does talk to the league about the allegations or the civil lawsuit is settled.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20 because of the allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Once the Patriots released Brown, the NFL released a statement on his status.

“Antonio Brown was released today by the New England Patriots and is currently an unrestricted free agent. Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation,” the statement said. “We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously. As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.”

While Brown is currently a free agent, he’s been busy. Along with going back school, Brown has been getting into Twitter fights with Baker Mayfield and he’s also looking to get back into the league. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus recently said a few teams are interested in signing the former All-Pro receiver.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said to former NFL DL Warren Sapp on the 99 Problems podcast. This statement went against the information that Brown had provided on Twitter during his Sunday posting spree, but Rosenhaus provided some extra context.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”