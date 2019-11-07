Antonio Brown Lashes out at NFL, Says He’s ‘Done’

Antonio Brown has done it again. Right after it was reported the NFL was going to interview the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver next week for his sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations, Brown went to social media to reveal he’s not playing in the NFL now or ever. Brown, who was cut by the New England Patriots in September, went to Instagram (now-deleted post) to announce he’s “done” with trying to play in the NFL.

“F—ing @nfl. I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat! No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it! So you fantasy f—s can let it go,” Brown wrote.

The former Patriots receiver wrote the same thing on Twitter but he did it in a different way.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown said on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

Of course, that led to a ton of fans commenting on the posts.

One fan said, “Leaving out the fact they made you who you are today. AB is nothing without the NFL. That platform gave you millions of dollars and fans. You simply went crazy.”

Another fan said, “Imagine a team sticking by U and UR frozen feet, helmet issues, a known cancer yet still making U the highest-paid WR all U had to do was show up to meetings, practices and games. U couldn’t do that U even mock us on YouTube with I’m Free. It’s not the system, it’s U!”

One thing to remember about this is Brown has done this before. On Sept. 22, Brown declared he was “done” playing in the NFL after being cut by the Patriots.

“Will not be playing in the [NFL] anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the [NFLPA] hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!” Brown wrote on Twitter.

So it’s likely Brown is not too serious about not playing in the NFL because he later declared he’s ready to sign with another team. But even if Brown does turn around and declares he wants to play, he may have put himself in a situation where no NFL team wants to sign him.