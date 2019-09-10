Antonio Brown: Jerry Rice Fans React on Social Media After He Speaks Out

Antonio Brown is now officially a member of the New England Patriots and Jerry Rice believes this was his plan all along. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went to social media and he sarcastically tipped his hat to Brown for having a “meltdown” in his final days with the Oakland Raiders.

“Great job AB you had us all fooled,” Rice wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully, you can play football and let the drama go.”

The former Raiders and San Francisco 49ers receiver was recently on 97.5 The Game and said that he put on an award-winning performance.

“He was a Denzel Washington and he won the Oscar,” Rice said. “He won an Oscar, guys. Imma be honest with you. Because he had all of us sold. Then all of a sudden, you started to get all of this drama, what was happening with the Raiders. First of all, the helmet. Then you had him getting into it with the GM. So there was a lot going on, but the Raiders decided to release him, and the Patriots were waiting to pick him up.”

Scroll down to see the top reactions of Rice’s comments to Brown.

Called Out

@AB84 it’s bad when the 🐐 @JerryRice is calling you out… don’t burn to many bridges, you may be stuck on an island by yourself. — STLtoATL_KB28 (@STLtoATL_KB28) September 10, 2019

This fan has a message for Brown after being called out by Rice. The fan said, “@AB84 it’s bad when @JerryRice is calling you out… don’t burn too many bridges, you may be stuck on an island by yourself.”

It’s one thing to upset Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden. But when you upset one of the best to ever play, that’s never a good thing.

Not Agreeing With Rice

Congratulating someone for behaving like that is everything that’s wrong with sports and sends the wrong message to kids because most people will not become professional athletes and will get fired and be unemployed for his actions. It’s why NFL popularity keeps going down. — Aaron Weeks (@rolledupAAs) September 7, 2019

This fan is not understanding that Rice was being sarcastic when he was congratulating Brown. Aaron said, “Congratulating someone for behaving like that is everything that’s wrong with sports and sends the wrong message to kids because most people will not become professional athletes and will get fired and be unemployed for his actions. It’s why NFL popularity keeps going down.”

Garbage

Antonio is a garbage human being. This type of attitude is not professional. He got his way like a child… he will be all in for the patriots because that’s what he wanted. — Cameron Vreeken (@cameron_vreeken) September 8, 2019

This fan is showing no love for Brown because of how he acted with the Raiders and the Steelers. Cameron said, “Antonio is a garbage human being. This type of attitude is not professional. He got his way like a child… he will be all in for the Patriots because that’s what he wanted.”

Steelers Fan Weighs In

Unlikely! When Edelman or other receivers get the ball instead of him, he will throw a fit. Go Steelers! — John Lee (@skuba99) September 8, 2019

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan believes Brown would have a hard time fitting in with the Patriots because when it comes down to it, they really don’t need him. John said, “Unlikely! When Edelman or other receivers get the ball instead of him, he will throw a fit. Go Steelers!”

Along with Edelman, the Patriots have Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas as top targets. So Brown will have to play the Patriot way or he could be cut.

Stats With Raiders

This fan showed the stats Brown recorded during his time with the Raiders. As you can see, Brown registered no catches, no yards, no money made, 12 missed practices, three fines, one illegal helmet, four tantrums two frozen feet and one racial slur.

It’s safe to say numbers like that won’t get him to the Pro Bowl.

Understanding Rice

Yeah great job @AB84 someday your kids will look at all the stories on line and see the way you have acted over the last 2 years and be like dang, that’s how a guy that has a good head on his shoulders acts. What a role model you are 🙄 🤡 — trueraiderfan17 (@truraiderfan17) September 8, 2019

This fan seems to understand what Rice was doing with the tweet. The fan wrote, “Yeah great job @AB84 someday your kids will look at all the stories online and see the way you have acted over the last 2 years and be like dang, that’s how a guy that has a good head on his shoulders acts. What a role model you are,” and he put a clown emoji at the end of the tweet.

Won’t be Healed

Jerry and all y’all. IF AB is not psychologically damaged then the Raiders got played by him, his agent and the Pats. So how many of you think AB will be suddenly healed? How many think he won’t last the season and the Pats get what they deserve? — James Lynch (@jamlyn49) September 9, 2019

It might take some time for Brown to get his mind right and be the player he wants to be. James said, “Jerry and all y’all. IF AB is not psychologically damaged then the Raiders got played by him, his agent and the Pats. So how many of you think AB will be suddenly healed? How many think he won’t last the season and the Pats get what they deserve?”

Gruden Going After Brown

I’m hoping Gruden goes full Chucky and comes after him legally for recording him and posting it! Just to get the last laugh, I don’t know what the criminal implications are but that would be hilarious! — Tyler Smith (@Tsmith006) September 7, 2019

It would be something to see Gruden going after Brown after having his back all summer. Tyler said, “I’m hoping Gruden goes full Chucky and comes after him legally for recording him and posting it! Just to get the last laugh, I don’t know what the criminal implications are but that would be hilarious!”

Disgusted

Agree 👏🏼 disappointed that this is how it turned out. He’s a good player, but there are way better players out there that go the right way. And what AB did was disgusting. — Brittany Anne 🍍 (@teabeforecode) September 10, 2019

This fan agrees with Rice in terms of wanting to be a member of the Patriots from the beginning. Brittany said, “Agree. disappointed that this is how it turned out. He’s a good player, but there are way better players out there that go the right way. And what AB did was disgusting.”

We’ll see if Brown can turn things around on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins.