All Antonio Brown’s Most Absurd Instagram Photos Since He’s Been Fired by the Patriots

Antonio Brown is not playing in the NFL right now as he’s a free agent. He was cut by the New England Patriots last week and since then he’s been very active on social media to express his frustrations with everything that’s going on in his life. Brown signed with the Patriots after the first game of the 2019 season and playing in team’s Week Two matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The reason Brown for his release stems from allegations stemming from “intimidating” text messages he reportedly sent to the woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. This is not the same woman who has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Brown after he signed with the Patriots. Along with that, as well as the issues he had with the Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the year, Brown has had a year he would likely want to forget.

This is the first post from Brown shared as soon as he was released by New England. In the post shared to Instagram, Brown has a photo of late hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle with the quote, “Sometimes people try to destroy you precisely because they recognize your power; Not because they don’t see it, but because they see it and they don’t want to exist.”

In the next post, Brown showed himself celebrating with the fans after scoring his one and only touchdown with the team. In the caption, he said, “If I’m lying then I’m flying.” Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the Week Two game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown had a message for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick once he was let go. The only thing Brown said to the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was, “Appreciate ya.” The Patriots wanted to sign Brown because of what he can do on the field. However, his off-the-field issues became too much to handle.

Brown also had a message for Tom Brady who was all-in on signing the All-Pro wide receiver. He shared a photo of the two: “Love ya champ that was fun!” It looked like Brady had a connection with Brown and if he wasn’t cut, it would have been fun to see the two in action for more than just one game.

Because Brown is no longer a member of the Patriots, he decided to give the touchdown ball to one lucky fan. In the post, Brown shows off the ball he scored in the game against the Dolphins and wrote, “One lucky fan can win this comment below.” The winner hasn’t been announced so one has to wonder if Brown was being serious or not.

Brown posted this when he was officially a free agent. And like all his other Instagram posts, the fans took over the comments section. One wrote, “Stay strong G. The real gone always come out on top,” while another chimed in, “Please stay off the internet. You have great talent and great businessman but you messing all that up with this internet stuff. It’s not worth it AB.”

Brown might not be playing in the NFL right now, but he’s making sure he stays busy. As he’s about to board a plane, Brown simply captioned the snapshot, “The Journey.” One fan commented, “So glad you’re quitting football and its totally your choice. Definitely has nothing to do with the fact you are gonna get banned from the game.” Another fan added, “I bet the CFL or XFL has a spot for a guy like you.”

Brown recently announced he’s taking classes at the Central Michigan University, which led to him posting this photo of him as Billy Madison. He also wrote, “They tried to bury me; didn’t know I was a seed.” One fan commented, “Trying to be drafted back into the NFL.” Another fan commented, “No one tried to bury you … you just can’t stay off your phone.”

This is a very interesting post as it shows Brown’s face in Patriots colors. In the caption, Brown wrote, “Remember when your back against the wall and the world be against you just wait on The Lord.” One fan asked, “Man I haven’t dropped you yet in fantasy lol. Should I?” Another fan simply said, “You’re a clown.”