Antonio Brown Denies New Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is denying he got naked in front of a woman in his Pennsylvania home back in 2017 despite it being reported in a recent article by Sports Illustrated. Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, released a statement which said Brown did not do the things the woman claimed in the article.

“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time,” Heitner said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Sports Illustrated article, the unnamed woman said Brown was talking to her naked while she was painting a mural for him at his home.

“I’m on my knees painting the [mural], and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me,” the woman told Robert Klemko of SI. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Not only did the woman had an uncomfortable encounter with Brown, but Klemko also talked to a dozen people who said they noticed Brown had “a pattern of disturbing, sometimes bizarre behavior.”

It seems as if Brown is trying to put out multiple fires as he begins his 2019 season. The news of this allegation comes on the heels of him being hit with a sexual assault lawsuit which was filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor. She is meeting with the NFL on Monday to discuss the allegations. The lawsuit was filed last week, but the NFL decided not to put Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt list which made him eligible to play on Sunday when the Patriots faced the Miami Dolphins. Brown finished the game with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

“At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said. “NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser.”

It’s likely both of these allegations will be settled soon and Brown won’t be suspended. But to say he has had an interesting 2019 would be a major understatement.