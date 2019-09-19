Antonio Brown Claims Doctor Bragged About Farting Incident

Over the past two weeks, there have been multiple stories breaking about Antonio Brown and incidents that he has been involved with. Some allegations of sexual assault have dominated the headlines, but they have been matched by other bizarre incidents. One such example is Dr. Victor Prisk, who filed a lawsuit against Brown over $11,500 in unpaid fees. Although the bigger story was that Prisk said Brown farted in his face multiple times during a consultation.

Well, the Patriots receiver became aware of these allegations, and he smells something funny about the entire situation. As he revealed on his Instagram stories, Dr. Prisk and AB allegedly texted about this incident back in August 2018, and the conversation seems very different.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the texts shown on Instagram, Dr. Prisk allegedly told Brown that the incident was “funny as s—” and that he was pretty stoic while conducting the body fat test. Brown added his own commentary to the post, writing “what a year difference” and “do anything for clout.”

Antonio Brown bringing out the receipts right now on his IG story against the fart doctor pic.twitter.com/S6t4fT4BI6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2019

On one hand, the change in tone does seem odd, but there could be some outside factors playing a role. For example, this incident recently came to light as part of an in-depth article by Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. In this piece, Prisk mentioned the farting incident while explaining how the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver had failed to pay a large amount of money after his sessions.

“He tells you he’s going to make it totally worth your while,” Prisk said, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s gonna invest in your business, invest in you. You’re part of my family. Call God and all that. But he doesn’t do that, and he doesn’t even pay the bill.”

More than a year removed from the farting incident, it’s very possible that Prisk’s opinion has changed based on the various headlines surrounding Brown, as well as the amount of money owed. He may have found this entertaining at the time, which would match up with the alleged text exchange, but soured with time.

Obviously, the continuing civil suit alleging that Brown raped a personal trainer is the far more serious of the incidents tied to the Patriots receiver, but this farting scenario will continue to make headlines. It’s one of the more bizarre stories in recent memory and perfectly encapsulates the strangeness associated with Brown.