Antonio Brown: Agent Drew Rosenhaus ‘Confident’ in 2019 Return

Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be returning to the football field in 2019. The reason was that there is an expectation of discipline from the league that would sideline him for the remainder of games. However, Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has since responded and said that he is confident the 31-year-old receiver will soon be playing in the NFL once again.

“I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week, and I expect he will be signed shortly after that,” Rosenhaus said, per ESPN.

This is certainly easier said than done considering that sources have told Schefter that Brown hasn’t provided all of the evidence that has been requested by the league. This could certainly play a role in any discipline from the NFL.

Interestingly enough, this news was met with considerable skepticism from football fans on social media. They expected Rosenhaus to be in Brown’s corner and supporting him throughout this ongoing process, but what they didn’t expect was the declaration that the receiver would be back in the league in the coming weeks, if not days.

“@AB84 needs to be drug tested. After reading that, I know @RosenhausSports is on damage control. However, he might need to be drug tested as well,” one user on Twitter wrote in response.

Ultimately, it’s unclear whether or not the NFL will determine that Brown is eligible to return this season after the upcoming meeting. However, there is no denying that he would see some suitors if cleared. Schefter’s report on Sunday morning revealed that three teams have been in contact with Brown during this ongoing saga. Additionally, the Seattle Seahawks also did their due diligence on the veteran prior to bringing Josh Gordon to town.

Brown tweeted on Thursday that he is determined to make a return to the NFL and has been posting workout videos on both Instagram and YouTube. Although having determination is only part of the process. He will also have to avoid any potential discipline from the NFL. Per Schefter, there are many teams that believe Brown could miss the remainder of the season due to a suspension or being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list were he to sign an offer. This belief has led them to stay away until a decision is made by the NFL.

Interested teams may be wary about Brown’s immediate future, but Rosenhaus has no doubts in his mind. He is confident that his client will be back on the football field in the very near future.

(Photo Credit: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire/Getty)