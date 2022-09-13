Anthony Varvaro, Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Turned Police Officer, Dead at 37

Anthony Varvaro a former MLB pitcher who spent the majority of his career with the Atlanta Braves, died on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. He was 37 years old. Varvaro was killed in a car accident on Sunday morning while driving to the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in New York. He retired from MLB in 2016 to become a police officer in New York City.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole and Executive Director Rick Cotton told the Associated Press in a statement. According to Daily Voice, Varvaro was struck by a driver going the wrong way on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County. The other driver, Henry Plaras, was also killed in the accident.

Varvaro was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2005 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut with the team in 2010. In his first season, Varvaro pitched in four innings and struck out five batters. In 2011, Varvaro signed with the Braves and would be with the team for four seasons. His best season was in 2014 as he recorded a 2.63 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 54 innings. Before the 2015 season, Varvaro signed with the Boston Red Sox and pitched in just 11 innings.

"We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the Braves said in a statement. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer. He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues."

Varvaro played college baseball at St. John's, and the team's current head coach reacted to the news. "Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person," Mike Hampton told the Associated Press. "My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers."