Andrew Wiggins Reveals How Golden State Warriors Can Win NBA Championship in 2023 (Exclusive)

Andrew Wiggins played a key role in the Golden State Warriors' run to a fourth NBA Championship in eight years. But can they be the next team to win back-to-back titles? In an exclusive interview with PopCutlure.com, Wiggins explained how Golden State can win a fifth NBA title since the 2014-2015 season.

"I mean, just do what we've been doing," Wiggins exclusively told PopCulture. "Play Warriors basketball, play together, most importantly prioritize defense. I feel that's what got us there. I feel like a lot of teams in the NBA can score. The ones that can play defense are the ones that's going to make it far."

The Warriors have now won seven NBA titles which is the third-most in NBA history. The two teams that have more championships are the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics as they both have 17. The big reason for the Warriors' recent success is the play of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as they have been together since the start of the run. After reaching the NBA Finals five consecutive seasons, the Warriors fell short of reaching the series in 2020 and 2021 due to injuries to key players. That wasn't the case this season, and with the play of Curry, Thompson, Green and Wiggins, Golden State was able to bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Bay area.

"We were very confident," Wiggins said when asked about the Warriors' chances of winning the championship before the season began. "Even the year before that, we didn't make ... We lost a play-in game. But we were winning games towards the end of the season.

"And then I feel like that kind of gave us confidence to start the season," he said. "Then to start the season, we started off hot, started off hot. I had the best record in the league for a long time, and then we went down in the second, and then you come to the realization that we're doing all this without Klay Thompson. So we're like when Klay comes back, everything's really going to change. We're going to be that much better. That's what happened. Soon as the playoffs started, that was the first time that the whole group has played together. And then from there, the rest is history."