Amanda Nunes Announces Retirement After Win at UFC 289

Amanda Nunes is leaving UFC on top. On Saturday, the 35-year-old mixed martial arts fighter announced her retirement after defeating Irene Aldana via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 50-44) in the main event of UFC 289. Nunes ends her career as UFC Women's Bantamweight champion and the Women's Featherweight champion. She will vacate both belts in retirement, according to ESPN.

Aldana was filling in for former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Juliana Peña who was supposed to have her third fight with Nunes. However, Peña was forced to withdraw from the fight after breaking her ribs.

When Nunes spoke to reporters after her win against Aldana, she said when she signed for the match, she knew it was going to be her last fight. "I just didn't want to focus on that," Nunes said. "Focus on my fight. I don't want to keep talking about retiring all the time." And when asked how she wanted to be remembered, Nunes said she wants to be remembered as "The greatest of all time. I did everything. I broke a lot of records."

Nunes said her next move is to take a long break and head to her native Brazil. She has been dealing with nerve damage in both legs, which is an issue that happens every time she fights. After the time off, Nunes said she return to her South Florida gym, Lioness Studio to become a coach.

"I have my gym," Nunes said. "I have a couple girls there. I'd love to help them to be able to see [MMA achievements], as well. I have a lot to offer. As a double champ, I know a lot. ... I'll be able to make a girl champion, too. If I really work with one girl, I can make her a champion. I know everything about this game."

UFC President Dana White said he wasn't surprised to see Nunes announce her retirement considering what she has done in her career. "This must be what Amanda wants," White said in the postfight news conference. "I'm definitely happy for her. Would I like to see her stick around and do some more? Absolutely. I love the kid. She's been incredible to work with. She's been such a good human being and great champion."

Nunes finished her career with a 23-5 record and just lost twice during her time in UFC. She has the most wins in UFC title fights amongst women (11) and is the first woman in UFC to win two titles and also hold them simultaneously. During her time in UFC Nunes defeated the likes of Shayna Baszler, Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey.