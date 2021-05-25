Alexa Bliss Announces Death of Beloved Pet Pig

✖

Alex Bliss recently announced that her pet pig Larry-Steve died on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Bliss went to her Instagram Story to find an "emergency vet that will specifically treat pigs" after her regular vet wouldn't treat him in his ailing condition.

"On The day before his 4th birthday," Bliss wrote. "This morning Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings. I’m so sorry we couldn’t find you the help you needed in time. Some people didn’t understand. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. We are completely heartbroken." Bliss didn't appear on WWE Raw Monday night but was backstage, according to Wrestling Inc.

Fans were introduced to Larry-Steve in 2017 when Bliss was on the reality series Total Divas. Larry-Steve became so popular, he had his own Instagram account which had close to 90,000 followers. The final Instagram post showed Bliss holding on to Larry-Steve before he died.

"Beyond heartbroken," Bliss wrote on the account. "Our world is now completely turned upside down. Mommy loves you Lear Bear & your daddies do too. We will still celebrate your 4th birthday tomorrow baby boy. I love you so much Larry -Steve. I’m just not ready to live life without you."

Back in January 2020, Bliss wanted fans to comment on Larry-Steve more instead of her behind. "Here's the thing, I think Larry's a lot cuter than my butt," Bliss said to TMZ. "So I feel like he needs to get all the likes in the world." 2021 has been an interesting year for Bliss. The 29-year-old WWE Superstar has gone through a major character change that started last summer. Bliss aligned with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt but broke away from him after WrestleMania 37. She now acts like Wyatt making her one of the more unique characters on the women's roster.

Bliss has been with WWE since 2013 and started in NXT. She was there for three years before joining the main roster in 2016 and become one of the top stars on the roster. In her career, Bliss has won the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship two times and the Tag Team Championship two times. Bliss is also the winner of the women's Money in the Bank match in 2018 and is the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.