Alex Rodriguez Robbed, $500K Worth of Jewelry and Electronics Stolen From Car

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez had his rental SUV broken into on Sunday night in San Francisco. This thief took an estimated $500,000 in jewelry and electronics, per reports. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Rodriguez was in town broadcasting the Giants and Philadelphia Phillies game for ESPN. He reportedly left his car on the 400 block of Brannan Street, about three blocks from Oracle Park.

Not all of the stolen goods belonged to Rodriguez, however, as Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle also discovered that ESPN had rented the SUV for both Rodriguez and the camera crew. They were getting dinner when the incident occurred. A police spokesman told the Chronicle that the burglary occurred between 9 and 11 p.m. and that the thief stole a camera, a laptop, miscellaneous jewelry, and a bag.

Pieces of broken glass still sitting on corner of 4th & Brannan, in front of Marlowe’s restaurant, where sources familiar w/ investigation say baseball broadcaster Alex Rodriguez (A-rod) had somewhere around $500k taken from his rental car, including jewelry and electronics. pic.twitter.com/K5EMIUhDkM — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) August 12, 2019

While multiple sources told the Chronicle that Rodriguez was the victim, the police would not reveal the victim’s name. In fact, the department made the report confidential. Essentially, this means it cannot be accessed by members of the force who are not involved in the investigation.

Teams of investigators were “collecting evidence from the vehicle overnight and the department has made the case a high priority,” sources told the Chronicle. This case comes at unfortunate timing for the city of San Francisco considering that auto burglary has been on the rise. In July, 2,150 break-ins were reported, which averaged out to 69 per day.

Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the majors for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees. During his career, Rodriguez hit .295 with 696 home runs and 2,086 RBI. For several seasons, he was the highest-paid player in the league, at one point averaging $27.5 million a year.

He has since transitioned into a successful broadcast career with Fox Sports and later ESPN. In addition, Rodriguez is now about to embark on a life with Jennifer Lopez, who he has been dating since 2017. The pair are officially engaged after his proposal in March and will be soon tying the knot.