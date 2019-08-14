Alex Rodriguez ‘Saddened’ After ‘Sentimental’ Items Were Stolen in San Francisco

In the last few weeks, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, Duane “Dog” Chapman and now Alex Rodriguez have become targets of robbery.

Rodriguez was in San Francisco, California over the weekend calling the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants game for ESPN when he was robbed of personal belongings.

After the game, Rodriguez went out to eat when his rental car was broken into. According to ET, the police said “on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. an auto burglary occurred on the 400 block of Brannan Street.” Not only was his car broken into but the items in it were stolen.

“Among the items stolen were bags, camera, camera equipment, laptop computer, jewelry and miscellaneous electrical equipment,” the police added. “The SFPD Burglary Unit is handling the investigation. By policy, we do not release victim information and/or identification. Additionally, we do not release the value of items damaged or stolen.”

While officials could not verify that it was actually the former Yankees player’s car, The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé was a victim of burglary. The outlet also stamped a price on it with $500,000 dollars.

On the flipside, a spokesperson for Rodriguez said “the financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriguez’s vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated.”

Whether the items were worth half a million dollars or not, the 44-year-old is emotional about losing the “sentimental” items.

“I am saddened that several items that were of personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” he said. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

Recently, the Hadid sisters were victims of robbery as well during their girls getaway in Mykonos, Greece. The sisters were there celebrating their other sister Alana’s birthday when the event happened. Their luxury villa was broken into and several items such as purses, clothing, sunglasses, jewellery were all taken from the room.

On top of the traumatizing incident, the sisters felt that local police weren’t making their case a priority, so they cut their trip short and left.