Watch: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Cut up Courtside at Lakers vs. Heat

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were in Miami this past weekend and they decided to take in a Miami Heat game. The Heat were taking on the Los Angeles Lakers with the power couple sitting courtside. While there was a break in the action, Rodriguez decided to get out his phone and film him and Lopez dancing in their seats. The video was posted on Rodriguez’s Instagram account and as of Monday morning, the video has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times.

And there were a lot of fans to comment on the video. One person wrote: “Is a dream come true. Alex enjoy ,remember is JLo from the Bronx.”

“I love how she’s always dancing keeping it lit,” another fan wrote.

“Once a Fly Girl, always a Fly Girl!” a third fan added.

“She’s a whole mood,” another fan stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Dec 14, 2019 at 9:13am PST

It’s clear that A-Rod and JLo are having a lot of fun together. Lopez recently revealed that she wants to have kids with the baseball legend.

“I want to!” the mom of twins revealed in an interview with PEOPLE. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Lopez went on to say that Rodriguez is someone who understands her better than anyone else she has ever met.

“And he understands me in a way that no one else could ever. In his 20’s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time],” she said. “I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”

Rodriguez and Lopez have been together since March 2017 and they got engaged in March 2019. A wedding date has not been determined, but Jimmy Fallon wants them to tie the knot at one of the biggest events of the year.

“I have a good idea… The Super Bowl,” Fallon told Rodriguez when he appeared on the show in November. “She’s doing the Halftime show… everyone would love it. It would be the first time anyone’s ever done it. There’s like a 100,000,000 people watching. No one’s ever done a wedding during the Super Bowl Halftime show. It would just be epic.”

If that were to happen, TV ratings for the Super Bowl would likely be through the roof.