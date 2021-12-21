Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women’s lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.

Aust and Holmlan tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico with their family and friends attending. The couple posted several photos and videos on their Instagram pages. Aust posted a brief clip of the video created by the professional photographers at the wedding, set to Young Summer’s song “Fallout.” She called it “the wedding party of my dreams” in one of her posts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aust is a Virginia native who attended the University of Maryland, College Park, where she was a member of the NCAA national championship women’s lacrosse team. She joined the U.S. national team in 2015 and was drafted by the Baltimore ride in the first United Women’s Lacross League draft. She is also a director at Finish Line Lacrosse Camps. Aust has a contract with Under Armour and is an assistant coach at the University of Utah.

“I battled and learned everything. I needed to learn how to work hard; how to bounce back from failure or loss and just truly how important it is to fight for what you think is right,” Aust recently told the University of Maryland website. “I’m still in female athletics and it basically goes hand in hand with what I learned at Maryland to give me the confidence and power to do whatever I set my mind to.”

Holman is a former University of North Carolina player, so the couple had to get over the Tar Heels’ rivalry with the Terrapins. “We are both pretty good sports about it,” Aust told On The Line in 2019. “I’d say Marcus is a little better than I am, he’s given me a couple Go Terps and Utah’s colors are Red and Black which makes it easier. But in all good fun, I am so grateful that we bothcome from passionate programs that have a legacy of excellence.”

Over the summer, Aust’s profile reached a new level when she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. “I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to feel incredible in their own skin and celebrated for being EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE,” she wrote on Instagram in July, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot. Aust and Holman recently launched their own podcast, The Two Halves, in which they discuss partnerships and relationships, both on and off the field.