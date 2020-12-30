Alamo Bowl: Matthew McConaughey Throws the Horns up for Longhorns in Perfect Throwback

✖

The Texas Longhorns have a matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night, as well as the opportunity to end the shortened season on a positive note. Actor Matthew McConaughey is fired up for the game and is celebrating as only he can. He posted a photo that showed him rolling up to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in his custom Ford Thunderbird.

The photo, which was from his 2019 appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, showed the actor sitting behind the driver's seat of a burnt orange Thunderbird that featured the Longhorns' logo on the doors, windshield and on the side. He had his black cowboy hat on while throwing up the horns. "win the intangibles, win the game. horns up [hook em] [Alamo Bowl]" McConaughey wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

McConaughey previously showed off this custom ride when he showed up for College GameDay in September 2019. He served as the celebrity guest picker ahead of the battle between the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers. The actor showed up for his appearance in the 1978 Ford T-Bird, complete with Dukes of Hazzard-style horns on the hood. The crowd parted for McConaughey while Foghat's "Slow Ride" blared from the speakers.

Following his dramatic entrance, McConaughey headed to the stage to join Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and the other analysts to preview the stacked slate of upcoming games. He entertained the crowd while singing the Texas fight song multiple times and showed off his knowledge of his alma mater's team. He also picked Texas to defeat LSU during the high-profile matchup.

The crowd was already in McConaughey's corner due to his ties to the city, but he fired them up even more with his actions. Specifically, he came Texas' defense after Corso picked LSU to win. The hometown actor stood up, waved to the crowd, and sang the fight song even louder while ripping the tiger head off of Corso, sparking massive cheers from the fans in attendance.

The game did not play out as McConaughey and the other Texas alumni hoped. The Tigers secured a 45-38 victory while future NFL stars shined. Now-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw four touchdowns, three of which went to Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 87 yards and another score.