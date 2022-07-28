AEW Stars Get Into Altercation With Fan During TV Taping

A couple of stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), had a run-in with a fan during a television taping. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Lee Moriarty competed in a match against Matt Sydal during the taping of AEW Rampage. After Moriarty got the win, manager Stokely Hathaway got involved, and once they were leaving, they got into an altercation with a fan.

"There was an altercation between Stokely and Lee and a fan as they were leaving, which I'm sure won't be on TV," Meltzer said in his report, per Thirsty for News. According to the Twitter account Wrestling Public Radio, one person was kicked out for exchanging words with Hathaway. The account then said, "Lee Moriarty looked ready to whoop dude's a—." The person then reportedly threw his shirt at Hathaway before being escorted out by security.

Moriarty made his AEW debut in August and signed with the promotion two months later. In an interview with Monthly Puroresu, Moriarty talked about wrestling AEW star and WWE legend Bryan Danielson. "The match with Danielson was certainly a dream match for me," he said. "I learned so much from being in the ring against him. The story of the match was Danielson looking to bring a more violent side out of me and I think he did that. I thought I was violent enough, but I learned about a new level from that one and I can't wait to implement it into my matches. The only thing going through my mind during that match on tv was to hit him harder than he hit me. Now while the bruises on my body after the match let me know I didn't accomplish that, I believe I fought well."

Hathaway, made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing earlier this year. He was with WWE from 2019 to 2022 and went by the name Malcolm Bivens. In June, Hathaway spoke to Busted Open about joining AEW after spending three years in WWE. "I can't even put it into words," he said, per Wrestling Inc. "I've had a blast, and I feel really bad for Tony Khan sometimes because I feel like I am taking money. "It has been the most fun I've had in a long time."