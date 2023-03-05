AEW Revolution 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling has its first pay-per-view event of the year tonight. And for the fourth consecutive year, the pro wrestling company kicks off its pay-per-view season with AEW Revolution which takes place at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The vent will kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report, PPV.com and traditional pay-per-view providers.

The main event of the night is MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute iron man match. MJF won the title after beating Jon Moxley at Full Gear in November. Danielson made his AEW debut in September 2021 and has worked for this moment ever since. He won five world titles while competing in WWE and is looking to win his first title in AEW tonight.

The AEW Women's World Championship is also on the line as defending champion Jamie Hayter takes on Saraya and Ruby Soho in a three-way match. Hayter won the title after beating Toni Strom at Full Gear in November. Saraya (known as Paige in WWE), made her debut with AEW in September and made her official return to the ring at Full Gear after being away since December 2017 due to a neck injury. Soho is known for her time in WWE (under the name Ruby Riott) and is looking to win her first world title in a major pro wrestling promotion.

Moxley is taking on "Hangman" Page in a Texas Death match. Both are considered two of the best in AEW as there are former world champions and anchors of the company. With it being a Texas Death match, odds are both competitors will be bloodied and bruised when the match is all said on done.

The rest of the card features some big matches that will impact the rest of the year. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) will take on The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match. Also, Samoa Joe will defend the TNT Championship against Wardlow.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews). Chris Jericho will take on Ricky Starks in a singles match and Christian Cage will face "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a final burial match. The pre-show matches are John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match; Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will face Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods and Tony Nese) in a six-man tag team match.