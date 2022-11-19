AEW Full Gear 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) fourth pay-per-view of 2022 takes place tonight (Nov. 19) and the card is filled with huge matches. The AEW stars will take over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for Full Gear. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on pay-per-view. Fans can also stream Full Gear on Bleacher Report (FITE TV for international viewers).

The main event of Full Gear is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF, who earned the right to compete for the title after winning the Casion Ladder Match at All Out in September. Moxley is a three-time AEW World Champion and his current reign began in September when he defeated Bryan Danielson in a tournament for the vacated title.

I didn’t sleep a wink.



It’s time. pic.twitter.com/21ZncbGERj — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 19, 2022

One big match that fans are looking forward to is Saraya taking on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a singles match. Saraya, known as Paige in WWE, is competing in her first match in five years. She was forced to retire following her last match in WWE due to a neck injury but is now cleared to compete.

"I don't take this opportunity lightly," Baker said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "It is a challenge I welcome. Saraya is a star. She's one of the best wrestlers in the world. Not everyone knows Britt Baker. Having a match with a star of her caliber is the next step I need in my career. I feel similar to the way I did before the 'Lights Out' match against Thunder Rosa. I knew the match had to be excellent. I'm in that position again, and I'm ready to deliver."

The rest of the card for Full Gear will keep professional wrestling fans on their toes. Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend the title against Jamie Hayter. Another title that will be up for grabs is The Acclaimed defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Swerve in Our Glory. The Ring of Honor (ROH) World Championship will also be defended by Chris Jericho as he will take on Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against Nyla Rose. AEW TNT World Champion Wardlow will take on Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a three-way match. The AEW World Trios Championship will be on the line as current champions Death Triangle will take on The Elite. And WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jaret will team up with ROH legend Jay Lethal to take on Sting and Darby Allin in a tag team match.

The pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET and feature three matches. Eddie Kingston will take on Jun Akiyama in a singles match. In a 10-man tag team match, Best Friends, Rocky Romero and Danhausen will battle The Factory. And Brian Cage will battle Ricky Starks in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinals.