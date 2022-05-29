AEW Double or Nothing 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back with a big pay-per-view event. Double or Nothing will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, and history will be made as the winners of the inaugural men's and women's Owen Hart Cup will be crowned. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be seen on Blecher Report for $49.99.

The main event of Double or Northing will be AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page defending his title against CM Punk. Last year, Punk made his return to pro wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. He now looks to win AEW's biggest title against Page who has been champion since beating Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November.

Another big match will be AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defending her title against Serena Deeb. Rosa won the title in March after beating Dr. Britt Baker in the steel cage match. Deeb, who is a former NWA World Women's Champion, is known for her time in WWE as a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society. Last year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Deeb. No. 11 of the 150 best female singles wrestlers.

The finals for the Men's and Women's Owen Hard Foundation tournament will take place at Double or Northing. The men's final is Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole, and the women's final is Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho. The winners will receive a trophy called "The Owen." And one of the top singles matches of the night is MJF vs. Wardlow. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW. But if Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. However, it's possible that MJF doesn't show up to Double or Northing because he's unhappy with his situation with the company.

The rest of the card includes The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley) in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Also, AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchsaurus will defend their titles against Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) and Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The Hardys will take on The Young Bucks in a tag team match and The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King) will face Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscura and Rey Fénix) in a six-man tag team match.

The TBS Championship will also be on the line when current champion Jade Cargill will take on Anna Jay. There will also be a six-person mixed tag team match between American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant) (with Dan Lambert) vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti. Kyle O'Reilly will face Darby Allin in a single match, and Hookhusen (Hook and Danhausen) will battle Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling during the preshow.